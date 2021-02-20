Central Okanagan mayors mum on local handgun regulations introduced by feds

Although brief, Mayor Basran did express concern at ‘downloading’ responsibility to municipalities

(Joshuashearn/Wikimedia Commons)

(Joshuashearn/Wikimedia Commons)

Mayors in the Central Okanagan are remaining relatively silent regarding a proposed federal law that would leave a ban on handguns, in their hands.

Around the Okanagan, several mayors have already spoken up against the proposed law, which Prime Minister Trudeau made public on Feb. 16.

The newly tabled gun legislation, if passed, will allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws, restricting the possession, storage and transportation.

Some, like Penticton mayor John Vassilaki, said handguns and their legality should not be left up to municipalities. Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison also has no interest in creating city bylaws targeting handguns. He suggested such enforcement matters belong to higher levels of government.

Others, like Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart, are already planning to implement a city-wide ban on handguns.

In a request for comment, Kelowna mayor Colin Basran was brief but did share in the belief that regulations like this should not be left in the hands of municipalities.

“I don’t have much to say on the topic as it’s not something Council has or is considering at this time, but I will say that I am concerned about the federal government downloading something like this to individual municipalities to manage,” he said.

The City of West Kelowna couldn’t speak on the matter.

“Council will not be deliberating on this matter as it remains governed by other levels of government at this time and not city operations,” said the city in a statement.

– With files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

READ MORE: Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

READ MORE: Salmon Arm mayor not interested in municipal regulation of handguns

READ MORE: South Okanagan mayor says handgun control should be federal and RCMP responsibility

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gun control

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vandals cost Vernon $42K to clean up downtown washrooms
Next story
Crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Just Posted

(Contributed)
District of Lake Country warns against ice skating as temperatures rise

Thinning ice on lakes can turn a fun outing into a tragic event, the district cautions

(File)
Crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Road closed over Rogers Pass

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in a series of town halls Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Chamber photo)
Town hall focuses on Vernon’s economic recovery

A trio of politicians discussed how the city and province can bounce back from COVID-19

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)
Vandals cost Vernon $42K to clean up downtown washrooms

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council to consider cutting bathroom hours

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

(Joshuashearn/Wikimedia Commons)
Central Okanagan mayors mum on local handgun regulations introduced by feds

Although brief, Mayor Basran did express concern at ‘downloading’ responsibility to municipalities

A recently completed study took a look at numerous flood plains and steep creeks in the CSRD to asses the hazards they pose to people and property. (File Photo)
Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

Almost 1500 flood plains and steep creeks were assesed for their risk to people and property.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Summerland Museum photo)
Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Most Read