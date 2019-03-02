Facebook

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act near water park stands trial

John Charles Allan was charged in connection to an incident in a Lake Country park

A Central Okanagan man is on trial for indecent exposure following an incident at a Lake Country water park a few years ago.

John Charles Allan, 64, is accused of indecent exhibition in a public place following an arrest that was made in June 2017 at Swalwell Park.

On June 20, Lake Country RCMP responded to a report of an alleged fight in the parking lot of the waterpark located on Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said at the time that a man confronted another man who was allegedly observed committing an indecent act while he sat inside his vehicle parked adjacent to the waterpark.

The confrontation allegedly turned physical before the man was arrested.

Allen appeared before a judge in provincial court in Kelowna Mar. 1. The judge reserved their decision until a later date.


