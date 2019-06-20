Nuisance mosquitoes typically begin hatching in May. File photo.

Central Okanagan looks to reduce seasonal mosquitoes

The Regional District Mosquito Control Program starts early Summer

With mosquito season conjoined with the upcoming debut of Summer, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is preparing to reduce breeding mosquitoes.

“Since early April, our program crew has been in the field taking steps to reduce mosquito hatches. Residents are encouraged to help in the mosquito control effort by taking some simple steps around their property,” said the Regional Districts’ Bruce Smith.

  • Remove any standing water sources and unused items that collect water such as old tires – just a few millimetres of water is all that’s needed for mosquito larva to survive and hatch
  • Cover rain barrels with a screen so that mosquitoes can’t lay their eggs in the water
  • At least twice a week drain standing water from containers under plant pots or in garbage cans and change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet bowls
  • Remove any water that sits in unused swimming pools and on swimming pool covers
  • Aerate water in ponds or add fish that will feed on mosquito larvae

During July and August, Duke Environmental LTD, which is contracted by the Regional District, treats approximately 11,000 roadside basins to combat against mosquito larva.

“We usually see mosquitoes peak between mid-June and the end of July,” said Duka president Curtis Fediuk.

“In addition to steps people can take around their property, they can protect themselves by using approved repellents, wearing loose fitting light coloured clothing, minimizing their activities near treed and bush areas at dusk and dawn when adult mosquitoes are most active,”

Residents in the participating areas of Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and West Kelowna and can report mosquito concerns at 1-800-681-3472 or regionaldistrict.com/mosquitoes.

