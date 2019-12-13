Central Okanagan Journey Home Society names new executive director

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society has found a new executive director.

After the former executive director quit in August, the society appointed Stephanie Ball to the role. Ball comes from a background with over 26 years of experience in the human services sector in Canada and the U.K.

With Ball at the head of the organization, the fight to end homelessness in Kelowna and the Okanagan will continue.

“Citizens everywhere are talking about this issue; people want and expect us, to get this right,” said Ball.

“I’ve never witnessed a community so authentically engaged in finding immediate and long-term solutions to ending homelessness .Kelowna has unique local root causes of homelessness for our citizens. We also have unprecedented engagement, collaboration, and commitment from stakeholders, all levels of government, and community members.”

During her career, Ball was involved in local, regional and national projects and built a strong reputation as an impact strategist.

Ball said the different opinions coming from the community all want the same thing.

“There are times when I’m sure the community feels divided over what immediate solutions should be, but on a broader sense, ending homelessness matters to each and every person,” said Ball.

Ball will join the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society board as she transitions into the new role.

