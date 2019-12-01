The Shining Tree of Memories (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories

Lighting the tree is an annual tradition for the Kelowna community to remember those they have lost

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) continued its annual tradition of illuminating the Shining Tree of Memories on Sunday.

Members of the Kelowna community gathered outside the Hospice House during the first big snowfall of the year, singing Christmas carols, drinking hot cups of joe and most importantly honoring their loved ones who have past.

Natasha Girard, executive director of the COHA said the event is a great way for the community to not only celebrate the commencement of the holiday season but to mourn the loss of loved ones together.

“It’s a way for our community to connect and join in the holiday spirit,” said Girard. “It’s nice for everyone to remember those special people who are not with us any longer.”

The COHA provides supportive care services for individuals and families living with a serious illness, or for people at the end of their life, and for people who are grieving.

Members of the community were able to purchase lights in honor of someone special with their money being donating to the Hospice Association’s Bereavement Program which offers a diversity of support to help anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one.

After the tree was lit, the names of all the loved ones who are now gone were read aloud during an emotional speech.

