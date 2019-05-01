Central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Photo: Tess Oljaca. House fire on Wednesday in West Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at a resident off of Westside Road.

According to witnesses the home in the Traders Cove area is completely destroyed.

The blaze started just after 6 p.m., Wednesday, and was reported to be fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Westside road is slow going for traffic, motorists were warned to stay clear of the Wilson’s Landing area.

Large fire on the east side of Okanagan Lake, Wilsons Landing. Please stay clear of that area so the crews can access it.#Kelowna — Kelowna Professional (@IAFF953) May 2, 2019

The fire appeared to be under control at about 7 p.m.

