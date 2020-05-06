Central Okanagan Foundation’s Community Response Fund surpasses $75,000 raised

The Central Okanagan Foundation’s Community Response Fund has raised over $75,000.

To double the impact of the Community Response Fund, the Central Okanagan Foundation is matching all donations up to $75,000. To date, the fund has received generous donations from many individuals, family fundholders, including $26,000 from Corporate Fundholders Gorman Bros Lumber. The goal is to raise $150,000.

“A huge thank you to the local charities working tirelessly in response to the crisis – and adapting quickly to the new reality,” reads a statement in a press release issued by the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The foundation has heard from many area charities throughout the Okanagan who have requested funding in response to the following urgent needs:

  • Funding for Tools & Resources to adapt service delivery
  • Additional supplies needed to respond to an increased need
  • Bridge funding to cover interim & urgent needs prior to receiving federal funding benefits

To learn more or to make a donation, click here.

READ MORE: Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

READ MORE: Rotary Clubs donate over $100,000 to local food banks

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Most Read