Central Okanagan Foundation releases annual report

Kelowna - The foundation released its annual report at the Laurel Packinghouse

The Central Okanagan Foundation release its 2017 annual report during a meeting Tuesday.

The organization hosted more than 130 people to celebrate the results of their past fiscal year and to hint at what’s in store for the year ahead.

The evening started off with a traditional welcome from Westbank First Nation Elder, Grouse Barnes, followed by a year in review from foundation board chair, Sharon McCoubrey.

In 2016/2017, the Foundation distributed $2,880,000 to a variety of local charities and community initiatives, according to the Foundation. In its 40 years of operation, the Foundation has distributed more than $12 million dollars in Central Okanagan communities, according to the organization.

Despite another challenging year, the foundation announced that there will be a 3.5 per cent disbursement from their endowment funds in the upcoming year, according to the Foundation.

The evening was topped off with wonderful food by The Art of Fine Catering and a performance from the Alleluia Ringers, a local English hand bell ringing group, who put the crowd in the Christmas spirit with their cheerful music.

To find out more about the Central Okanagan Foundation, visit www.centralokanaganfoundation.org or call 250-861-6160.

