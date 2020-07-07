Central Okanagan Foundation has donated $236,542 to 16 local charities. (Central Okanagan Foundation photo)

Central Okanagan Foundation invests over $230,000 in local charities

The funds came from the organization’s spring 2020 grants

Over the spring, the Central Okanagan Foundation invested $236,542 in organizations across the region.

The funds came from the organization’s spring 2020 grants.

The foundation supports charities in the areas of youth and family, arts and culture, education, heritage and historical, health, global and the environment.

“It is our privilege to steward donor’s investments to the community through our grant program,” said Cheryl Miller, Director of Grants & Community Initiatives. “These grants support a broad array of organizations whose work improves our community every day.”

Sixteen organizations received funding through this round of grants, which is the first of two cycles for the foundation each year. The application deadline for fall grants is October 1.

You can find out how to apply for the grants at centralokanaganfoundation.org.

charity

