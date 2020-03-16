Central Okanagan Food Bank receives generous donation in time of need

Jillian Harris donated 240 pounds of food and baby basics on Mar. 16

Despite the stories of hoarding and product shortages in stores, there are a few bright lights that show how generous people still are.

Central Okanagan Food Bank chief development officer Tammie Watson said Monday morning started with a generous cartful of donations.

“At about 10 a.m., we had a driver come up from Instacart with a full car’s worth of food that had been donated by Jillian Harris,” she said.

“She heard the news that we were going through some challenges. Our client intake has gone up significantly and donations are dwindling and kind of going down from what we’re used to.”

In all, Watson said Harris a television personality and interior designer donated 240 pounds of food and baby basics.

Watson said the food bank needs staple items like fresh potatoes, carrots, onions, pasta, pasta sauces, canned vegetables and canned fruit among others.

“We have a great relationship with our retail partners so right now, financial donations will go so much further so we can buy the items. So if people are wanting to help out at all, financial donations are the absolute best way to do that and they can do that on our website,” she said.

She said they’re also monitoring the number of people who come to the food bank for assistance, as schools and various businesses close down, in turn affecting paycheques and the ability to buy essentials.

Watson added she is starting to hear from retail partners that it’s getting harder to stock their stores for regular customers, as well as the food bank.

“We really don’t know how it’s going to look from one week to the next. We will put in our order and hopefully all of it will be filled, but we won’t really know until we get there,” she said.

“It’s really difficult when you get people who go in and completely clean off shelves and leave nothing for anyone,” she said.

Those who need food assistance can call the Central Okanagan Food Bank. As a precaution, they are not taking walk-ins. Watson said residents should call the food bank so volunteers can assemble a hamper for them and give it to them in the parking lot to minimize contact and the risk of passing on any illness.

For more information on assistance and donations, visit the food bank’s website.

READ MORE: Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

READ MORE: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys store’s entire meat supply

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna casino looking for ways to help employees as operations wind down
Next story
COVID-19: City of Kelowna taking precautions for residents, staff, says mayor

Just Posted

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna crews responded to the call just after 2:00 p.m.

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives generous donation in time of need

Jillian Harris donated 240 pounds of food and baby basics on Mar. 16

COVID-19 beginning to take a toll on local business in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna Association encourages Kelowna businesses to cancel events over 50 people

Finalists revealed for Kelowna’s Civic and Community awards

The awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19, revised plan coming

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Otherwise healthy 43 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer

North Okanagan gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Okanagan food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

Pandemic not interfeering with serving most vulnerable

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Most Read