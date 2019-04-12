Central Okanagan Food Bank facing low food levels

Nearly 4,000 individuals and approximately 700 families receive support from the Central Okanagan Food Bank every month.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is currently facing critically low levels on many key items.

“Our Christmas inventory, which we rely on to get us through the spring, is now nearly depleted of many of our staples,” explains Lenetta Parry, Executive Director of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. “We are down to only a few days-worth of items such as canned meats, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, cereals, pasta and macaroni and cheese.”

“We believe this is a good time to let the community know we need of a boost,” says Tamie Williams, Communications Officer of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. “We hope to lean on the generosity of all those that will attend spring and Easter food and fundraising events.”

On April 26 and April 27, Okanagan Eats Food Show (in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank) will take place at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Organizers of Okanagan Eats have graciously donated a limited number of complimentary tickets as a way to garner food donations. To receive one ticket, donate one bag of food to the Central Okanagan Food Bank (2310 Enterprise Way – shipping & receiving doors) weekdays between 8 am – 3:30 pm.

The need in our community is significant, and it takes an equally significant amount of food to meet the need.

