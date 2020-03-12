Central Okanagan Food Bank announces new CEO

Trevor Moss will take on the role effective March 30

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has announced its new CEO.

Trevor Moss, the past executive director of Freedom’s Door, will take on the role effective March 30.

He will join a newly appointed executive team at that time, consisting of Tammie Watson, chief development officer, and Adam Barker, chief operating officer.

Moss has 21 years of leadership and administrative experience in the non-profit sector, and brings a strong emphasis in collaboration with organizations and a desire to create strong partnerships within the community.

