Central Okanagan fire ban lifted

Campfires are allowed across the region, except for Kelowna where they’re never permitted

Campfires are again allowed across the Central Okanagan — except for Kelowna.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has lifted the region’s fire ban, but campfires are still not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The ban went into place for most local fire jurisdictions on June 30. Recent showers and cooler temperatures have lowered the potential fire risk to a moderate level.

Campfires are permitted within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland. Officials remind anyone having a campfire to ensure it is attended at all times, they have tools on hand to contain the fire and make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving.

Fireworks are not allowed at any time in most of the Central Okanagan. In Lake Country and West Kelowna, those looking to use them must get written permission from the local fire chief.

