Central Okanagan curbside yard waste pickup program blooms

Starting Tuesday, March 1; yard waste can be collected every two weeks until December

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will start its yard waste pickup program March 1, running every two weeks until December. (RDCO photo)

Yard waste collection is springing up again.

Starting Tuesday, March 1, all residents receiving curbside garbage/recycling collection will also benefit from yard waste pick up every two weeks until the end of December.

“Now is the time to look inside your yard waste cart,” said Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “Make sure to take out any materials that don’t belong and may have landed in there by mistake over the winter months – things like plastics, flower pots, garbage, bags of any kind, pet waste, recycling, anything at all that could damage equipment or compromise the composting process needs to come out.”

Stewart said all the yard waste collected curbside is composted and given new life as a valuable soil enhancer – so it’s important to keep it free of any plastic, garbage or other matter that could contaminate the end product or damage equipment.

Last year alone the program collected just under 15,000 tonnes of yard waste at the curb and turned it into high-quality compost instead of it being buried at the landfill.

You’re reminded to put your yard waste out on your scheduled collection day by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day.

The following items are accepted in your yard waste cart:

• leaves, tree needles;

• branches, prunings – up to five centimetres (two inches) in diameter and less than one metre (three feet) in length;

• wood chips, bark;

• garden plants;

• fruit droppings;

• grass clipping;

• no rocks, sod or soil.

For additional yard waste carts and collection options, contact your municipality or follow the yard waste link at rdco.com/yardwaste.

To determine your yard waste collection week, refer to the Living Greener Calendar at rdco.com/recycle or download the Recycle Coach app at rdco.com/recyclecoach. This free app gives you collection schedule info and a “What goes where” search feature.

If you are interested in purchasing the finished compost GlenGrow from the Glenmore landfill please visit Okanagancompost.ca or call 250-469-8868.

waste disposal