Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers seek public’s help to find stolen tools

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking the public to keep their eye out for some stolen tools.
On April 14, $14,000-$18,000 worth of tools was stolen from a parked trailer on the 1100 block of St. Paul Street.
Systematic Industrial Construction is the company looking to get its tools back. All the tools are spray-painted green and have ‘Systematic’ etched into them.
If you or anyone you know has any information, they are to contact the Kelowna RCMP (file number – 2022-21541) or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.
Finding and returning the tools could result in an award of up to $2,000.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.