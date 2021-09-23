Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases drop for 5th straight week

For the fifth straight week, the Central Okanagan saw a decline in weekly COVID-19 cases.

Recent data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) revealed that the local health region recorded 257 new cases of the virus between Sept. 12 to 18, compared to 360 cases the week before. For the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the region logged 478 cases, with the preceding week recording 511.

Also, for the first time in the past two months, the Central Okanagan local health area did not lead the province in the weekly case count, with Prince George seeing 271.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Vernon also saw a decline in cases, down to 112 from last week’s 165. Penticton saw a slight increase in cases, recording 53 new cases compared to 47 the week prior. Vernon logged 112 cases, a dip from 165 cases from the week before.

In Salmon Arm, numbers dropped from 104 to 78. Enderby saw a slight increase in new cases, up 28 from 26. For the second straight week, Armstrong logged 31 cases.

Summerland saw only five new cases, dropping from last week’s 21. Keremeos logged 15 new cases, an increase from last week’s seven. The South Okanagan saw an increase in cases, up to 31 from 23.

As of Sept. 21, 75 per cent of Central Okanagan residents have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-seven per cent of Penticton residents have gotten their second shot, followed by 72 per cent in Vernon and 69 per cent in Salmon Arm.

