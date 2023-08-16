Still from the Drive BC highway camera at Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna from approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023. (Drive BC)

Still from the Drive BC highway camera at Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna from approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023. (Drive BC)

Central Okanagan air quality ranging from very unhealthy to hazardous

Lake Country has the worst air quality in the region

Kelowna residents should take caution if spending time outside as air quality worsens from wildfire smoke.

As of noon on Aug. 16, the air quality index lists Kelowna as very unhealthy.

Kelowna hovers just below the 300 mark on the index. West Kelowna sits just above the same marker that pushes air quality from very unhealthy to hazardous.

Lake Country has the worst air quality currently in the Central Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the Central Okanagan with the area expected to be impacted with wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

People with heart or lung disease, seniors, infants and children, pregnant women, and those who work outside are at higher risk of experiencing health effects from the wildfire smoke.

READ MORE: 8 Okanagan cities experience temperature records as heat wave soars across B.C.

