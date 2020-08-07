A woman checks out a job advertisement sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Nathan Denette)

Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Jobs are slowly beginning to come back in the Central Okanagan.

According to a Statistics Canada report released Friday, Aug. 7, the Kelowna census metropolitan area’s unemployment rate decreased in the month of July for the first time since November 2019, when the employment rate sat at 3.8 per cent. The Kelowna CMA contains the entire Central Okanagan from Peachland through Lake Country.

Now, the region is celebrating a 0.2 percentage point decrease to a 10 per cent unemployment rate.

The decrease amounts to around 3,600 jobs added to the workforce over the month of July for a total of around 99,200 workers. In February, before the pandemic reached its height in B.C. the region had nearly 104,000 workers.

The local labour force — identified as those who are either employed or looking for work — also saw roughly a 3,800 person increase since June.

A total of 11,000 people remain unemployed in the Central Okanagan, an increase of around 200 since June and over 6,000 since February.

The Central Okanagan’s jobless rate remains below the Canadian average which sits at 10.9 per cent as of July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June and sliding further away from the record-high 13.7 per cent in May.

Canada’s labour market gained 419,000 jobs last month as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

READ MORE: B.C. health minister applauds Kelowna Mayor, council for COVID-19 outbreak response

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJobs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days
Next story
Vandals target North Okanagan camper

Just Posted

‘It’s just my job’: Off-duty Lake Country-born paramedic saves choking girl downtown Penticton

Family vacationing in Penticton assisted by off-duty paramedic, who helps save 13-year-old

Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Evacuation alert for homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

Water service down in Lake Country

The water main break is expected to be fixed by 4 p.m. today

Water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

The precautionary advisory comes due to turbidity in the water system source

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

Vandals target North Okanagan camper

COVID-19 ‘No camping’ warnings sprayed on local camper

Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna family who lost their home to fire

The family’s Sunview Drive home was destroyed after an accidental fire on Aug. 6

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

B.C. health minister applauds Kelowna Mayor, council for COVID-19 outbreak response

‘I think they are a model of how we respond’ - said Health Minister Adrian Dix

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Most Read