Celebrate Kelowna’s Taste of Home with online recipes

A community event hosted every February since 2003 will look a lot different this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Global Citizen events will not be hosting its live Taste of Home, where ethnic food and cultural entertainment are celebrated during a night of fun at Mainstreet Centre on Harvey Avenue. Instead, Taste of Home is asking residents from around the Okanagan to submit one recipe and food story for a month-long online Taste of Home celebration.

As many residents from around the world, now call each the Okanagan home, this event by Global Citizen offers an opportunity to share the unique and diverse taste of meals from different homes with the community.

Recipes and food stories will be published and highlighted across Global Citizen platforms. The community can then join in on making the recipes and exploring the many ways food brings people, cultures, and communities together.

To participate please click here to submit your recipe and food story by Feb. 8 until March 7.

