CBC Radio tops the ranking again in Kelowna

CBC had largest market share for third year in a row say rating company Numeris

CBC Radio has the largest share of listeners in the Kelowna area for the third straight year, according to the fall Numeris ratings. (Google Maps)

For the third straight year, and fourth out of the last five, CBC is the most popular radio station on the airwaves in Kelowna.

The fall 2019 Numeris ratings are out and the Kelowna-based CBC station, officially known as CBTK, had a 17.5 per cent share among all listeners over the age of 12 during the ratings period. Beach Radio finished second with a listener share of 13.1 per cent and its sister station Power 105 was third with a share of 10.8 per cent.

Of the nine stations listed in Kelowna—including the Penticton-based country music station Country 100—the former Sun FM station, now a Virgin Radio station, finished last with a share of just 4.4 per cent.

At one time Sun FM was the listener-share leader in the Kelowna market.

CBC Radio Kelowna produces two local weekday talk shows that cover issues, and markets, across the southern Interior—Daybreak in the mornings with host Chris Walker and Radio West in the afternoons featuring host Sarah Penton. It had the largest share in the fall of 2018, 2017 and 2015 and was second in 2016.

Andrew Glass, program manager at CBC in Kelowna said the success of his station in the local mark is a result of what he called the strong stories his staff present on air.

“Good stories will result in good ratings,” said Glass.

He said the numbers also show that listeners are looking to be connected to their communities and that is what Daybreak and Radio West, and their respective hosts, deliver.

While the internet has had an adverse impact on other media, especially when it comes to advertising, Glass said CBC has benefited by giving reporters and hosts new platforms to tell their stores.

CBC, the country’s public broadcaster, does not run advertisements on its radio stations.

The fall 2019 Numeris ratings for the Kelowna market are:

CBC—17.5 per cent

Beach Radio—13.1 per cent

Power 104—10.8 per cent

EZ Rock—10 per cent

Country 100 (Penticton)—9.8 per cent

Soft/Oldies (Castanet radio)—8 per cent

K96—7.3 per cent

AM 1150—5.2 per cent

Virgin/Sun FM—4.4 per cent

