Caution urged for Vernon drivers with more snow on the way

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected across the Okanagan

The City of Vernon is urging drivers to be cautious with the forecast calling for 10 to 20 cm of snow Wednesday night, Jan. 5, 2022. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

The City of Vernon is urging caution on the roads after Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning and highway alerts across the Okanagan.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, the weather forecaster announced that 10 to 20 cm of snow is possible across the region, especially in high elevations. Snow is expected to begin falling late Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday.

Motorists who must travel are advised to slow down, drive to potentially changing road conditions, take additional time to reach their destination and watch out for pedestrians and other drivers.

City crews are continuing to clear snow from roads and paths on a priority basis and are ready for the latest snow alert.

Crews are also planning to remove snow from various locations in Vernon over the next few days. Snow removal in the downtown core is expected to begin at night over the weekend and into Monday morning, weather permitting.

“If you come across crews and heavy equipment while you’re traveling, please be sure to slow down and obey all traffic control signage and personnel,” the city said in a press release. “The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this winter season.”

Highway alerts are in effect on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and from Merritt to Kamloops; Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna; and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

The city spent approximately $720,000 on snow and ice control in 2021, out of a $730,000 budget. City communications manager Christy Poirier said that total doesn’t include some charges that are still pending.

Brendan Shykora

Snow