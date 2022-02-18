Cause of fire that destroyed 6 Kelowna businesses is undetermined

Fire at Blue Heights Business Complex. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

The Blue Heights Business Complex is unsalvageable after a fire ripped through the building early Tuesday morning.

Kelowna Platoon Capitan John Kelly said the cause is undetermined due to the damage.

The blaze is said to have started at 2789 Highway 97 North, around 2 a.m. Feb. 15.

At least six businesses were destroyed in the fire that spread quickly through the complex.

According to platoon captain Scott Clarke, people were leaving the escort agency Beach Bunnies when crews arrived on the scene, however, no one was injured in the fire.

Innerspace Watersports was one of the businesses destroyed in the blaze, it had been located at the Highway 97 location for 13 years.

Owner Chad Edwards said he initially had hope that some of the store’s merchandise would be salvageable, but once the scene cooled down he realized the only thing left was the building’s exterior wall.

READ MORE: Business destroyed by massive Kelowna fire won’t be rebuilt anytime soon

