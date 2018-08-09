Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Staff at Cathedral Lakes Lodge are working to get the summer back on track after being closed for about eight days as BC Wildfire crews worked around the clock to contain the Placer Mountain fire a few kilometres away.

The lodge and campground reopen Fri., Aug. 10.

Glenda Patterson, of Cathedral Lake Lodge, said the phones have been busy taking reservations and trying to reschedule the about 120 guests that were expected over the BC long weekend.

“Unfortunately we lost some very large groups that were coming through Aug. 6 to 9th. We had a large trails group coming in from Alberta. It becomes very complicated to get started up again. It’s a lot about arranging schedules,” she said.

Related:UPDATE: Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 2,336 hectares

Although the scheduling is a “bit of a nightmare,” Patterson said she isn’t complaining, really.

“In some odd way we’ve been lucky this year because our evacuation has been in the early part of the fire season… My sense is they wouldn’t have had the manpower or the priority to fight a fire to the west of us in the middle of nowhere now,” she said.

Resources have fluctuated and been shared with the nearby Snowy Mountain fire, south of Keremeos over recent weeks. Both fires broke out July 17 when a storm brought lightning through the region.

Related: Update: BC Wildfire actioning fire above K-Mountain in Keremeos

Patterson said nothing was removed from the lodge and the staff were not laid off, but rather given a vacation during the time the facilities were closed.

“We’re eager to get back and I think it’s going to be a great rest of the season,” she said, adding, “We can’t thank the forest service enough. They are highly skilled trained professionals. These people are trained and skilled and they know what they are doing. I had faith that they would get this under control.”

At the time of this posting the Placer Mountain fire was considered 90 per cent contained was listed at 2,372 hectares in size.

“This fire is classified as being held. Crews have made significant progress on this fire and will patrol and mop-up today. Gear will continue to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer needed,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spectacular meteor show expected

Just Posted

Man breaks into Peachland restaurant through skylight

Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 was broken into Aug. 9

Vehicle catches fire at Ramada Hotel

A vehicle fire was reported Thursday in Kelowna

COLUMN: Vernon teacher touched thousands of lives

AT RANDOM: Vernon school teacher taken too soon

First hat thrown into federal Tory nomination ring in Kelowna-Lake Country

Kelowna developer Renee Wasylyk out of gate early in bid for Conservative nomination

Crash stalls commute at Highway 33 and 97

Traffic is slow going along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Transients and garbage litter Kelowna property

Several tents are set up on private property off of Highway 97

Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Predator Ridge hosts second job fair this season

There are still many positions that need to be filled.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

Most Read