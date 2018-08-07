Cathedral Lake evacuation order lifted

The Placer Mountain fire is now considered 90 per cent contained

With the Placer Mountain fire considered 90 per cent contained, the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen has lifted the evacuation order off Cathedral Lake Park and lodge.

“BC Wildfire has recommended that the Evacuation Order for Cathedral Lakes Lodge be rescinded.

Related: Wildfire south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained

The threat of wildfire has been reduced and the potential danger to life, health and property has

diminished in certain areas,” a release from the RDOS stated.

At the time of this post the BC Parks website still listed the Cathedral Park and Protected Area and lodge still closed.

The fire, approximate 2,372 hectares in size, burns about 37 kilometres south of Princeton and 36 kilometres southwest of Keremeos and is considered held.

Seventy-two firefighters and nine pieces of heavy equipment were actioning the fire Tues., Aug. 7. Eleven helicopters were being shared between the Placer Mountain Fire and the Snowy Mountain fire burning about 37 kilometres east.

Related: Update: Wind cancels burn-off plans for Snowy Mountain fire

“Crews have made significant progress on this fire and will continue to patrol and mop-up today. Efforts will also be focused on securing the southeast end. Gear will begin to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer needed,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

The Placer Mountain fire, on the left, is considered 90 per cent contained, while the Snowy Mountain fire, on the right is considered 40 per cent held. Screengrab taken Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire)

