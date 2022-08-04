Catfished: Kelowna RCMP warn of online scams

A Kelowna man is out a significant amount of money from being scammed online by a potential female suitor.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to be wary of online fraud, after the man developed what he thought was a digital relationship with an Ontario woman.

The scammer then told the victim that she was in a foreign country, and asked to borrow money to cover her debts and expenses.

The man complied, asking that he be repaid and suggesting the woman come to back to Canada. She refused and cut off contact without returning any of the “borrowed” money.

Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that this is a common online scheme, and that it is often difficult to investigate.

“If the basis of the relationship is sending money to help out a person out of country that you have not met, please use caution.”

Della-Paolera added that warnings signs of such scams include profiles that just seem too good to be true, someone who tries to alienate you from family and friends, and someone who professes their love without ever meeting in-person.

