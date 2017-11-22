UPDATE: B.C. cat torture recorded on Snapchat, sent to owner

“I can’t stop shaking,” Haglund said. “Last night was so bad my teeth were clattering.”

A family cat that was drugged, shaven and tossed out of a window by a group of teens and one young adult has found its way home.

Sharline Haglund has confirmed Gigi the cat, a one-year-old calico, is back where she belongs after the indoor cat’s horrifying trip out.

“We are going to the vet,” Haglund said Wednesday morning. “They said to call…and they would test her for drugs and look her over.”

Haglund confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the presence of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, was found in Gigi’s system.

She said the veterinary clinic that is treating Gigi kept the cat on fluids in the clinic all day in efforts to flush the drug out.

“She’s been sketchy from the drugs and not acting like herself, but it looks like she will be fine. Her hair will grow back, but I’m still shaking after all of this,” Haglund said.

The incident was recorded and send via Snapchat to a Duncan teen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning by a group of people she used to associate with.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say a 20-year-old man has been arrested and further charges are being considered against the other youth involved.

Joshua Michael Lemire is charged with causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

RCMP are also warning people not to take justice into their own hands.

“We are always concerned when people decide to bypass law enforcement and take matters into their own hands,” said Cpl. Tammy Douglas in a press release. “When that happens there is a risk that investigations can be jeopardized and key evidence can be lost.

“Although we can appreciate that this matter has upset many people, vigilantism will not be tolerated.”

It was about 3 a.m. when the videos began arriving showing what looks like the animal being drugged, shaved, and bleached.

The cat also has “666” written in her ear.

Afterward, Gigi was thrown out the window and into the cold, dark night.

What Haglund and her family saw on the social media site shook them to the core.

“I can’t stop shaking,” Haglund said. “Last night was so bad my teeth were clattering.”

The accused have been questioned by authorities and members of the RCMP have photographed the animal for evidence.

“That’s a good start, and we’re pleased with the swift action by the RCMP,” Haglund said.

“We’ll have to see what happens next.”

After the information got out on Facebook, a woman wrote to say she’d been out for a walk when Gigi ran up to them.

“She came running up to me and meowing like crazy,” she wrote on Facebook. “I quickly knelt down and put her in my hoodie to warm up. She is indeed shaved and very shaky she also has 666 in her ear. Her owners came and got her and she is safe.”

Haglund said it’s comforting to know there are good people out there.

“People were out in droves” looking for Gigi, she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the vet bills. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/z8zed5-justice-for-gigi to learn more.



