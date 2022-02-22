Cat overpopulation growing problem: Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is encouraging everyone to ensure their animals are fixed or reach out for help after what has been a very busy start with stray cats and kittens in 2022.

This society has fielded more than 130 reports in just the first six weeks of 2022.

“It has been an extremely busy January and into February for our volunteers, but we will continue to commit to supporting the animals. Spaying and neutering ends suffering and saves lives,” said Romany Runnalls, president of the Okanagan Humane Society.

This is particularly timely as spring is around the corner and the breeding will begin.

For more than 25 years, the OHS has been working on reducing the pet overpopulation in the Okanagan Valley, from Osoyoos to Penticton all the way to the Shuswap.

“It started many years ago with a group of concerned women,” said Runnalls. They are concerned about the health and well-being of animals being born on the streets.

“These animals can live a difficult life and face an untimely and tragic death as they try to find food, water and shelter while dealing with extreme temperatures and evading predators daily,” said Runnals.

OHS mobilized a program to help ensure cats and kittens were spayed and neutered and placed in loving homes when possible. To date, they’ve fixed more than 23,000 animals in the valley.

READ MORE: #BettyWhiteChallenge raises more than $20K for Summerland animal rescue

As OHS continues its work with the feral colonies throughout the Okanagan they now offer an extensive program to pet owners who may face financial barriers to getting their animal spayed or neutered.

“Pet overpopulation comes from feral animals as well as those that have homes, so it is important that we fix as many animals as possible to control the pet overpopulation,” said Runnalls.

“We are able to provide access to these procedures to pet owners that qualify because of our partnership with local veterinarians who are committed to being a part of the solution to pet overpopulation,” mentions Runnalls.

Last year, OHS helped care for more than 1300 animals in the Okanagan.

To find out more about the life-saving work of The Okanagan Humane Society or to donate today, visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-868-0525.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.