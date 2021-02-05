A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

The case of missing 23-year-old Chilliwack woman, Shaelene Keeler Bell, and other missing women in Chilliwack and other B.C. communities are not connected, RCMP said in a statement.

“There is no trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women in Chilliwack,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, media liaison officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment on Thursday, Feb. 4. “Social media posts associating the search for Shaelene Bell to missing person investigations in other communities are incorrect and not consistent with evidence gathered to this point of our investigation.”

Following the disappearance of Bell on Jan. 30, people took to social media suggesting her case, along with other missing B.C. women cases, were connected.

“While social media is an important tool for sharing information, it can also provide a platform to spread misinformation causing needless fear within the community,” Rail said.

READ MORE: Mother of missing Chilliwack woman makes public plea

As investigators continue to search for Bell they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

She is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds. She left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Her 2021 Hyundai Tucson that she was driving was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

“Chilliwack RCMP urge folks to confirm information they are sharing is accurate before posting to social media.”

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: COLUMN: Women are scared, and maybe they have a right to be

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock
Next story
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Just Posted

Denise Bray. BC Lotto.
Kelowna artist wins $100,000 on Keno draw

Denise Bray isn’t sure what she will do with the money

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan
Night sky lights up with art in downtown Kelowna

Celestial Bodies is a projection series that will take place outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

The flights were on Jan. 29 and 31

BC Coroners Service logo, no date, stock photo
Man’s death in 2019 Shuswap Lake speed boat crash ruled accidental

Report notes Lake Country man was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol when two racing boats collided

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Willow Brewster, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry says she’s ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s increased transmission worldwide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

A semi-truck ended up an embankment off Highway 97 north of Vernon Friday morning. (Al Kranenborg photo)
Icy roads send semi up embankment north of Vernon

Truck off road on Highway 97 between Falkland and Vernon

Most Read