South Rutland Elementary School. (Contributed)

South Rutland Elementary School. (Contributed)

Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna’s South Rutland Elementary

Interior Health notes the exposure date as Nov. 27

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed a member of the South Rutland Elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams and IH will follow up with anybody who was potentially exposed to the virus.

The health authority notes the exposure date as Nov. 27.

South Rutland Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed by IH with a school exposure.

You can view the full list of current school exposures at interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures.

READ MORE: Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters take to Kelowna roads in support of Indian farmers

Just Posted

Protesters gathered at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday, Dec. 6, in opposition to what they called anti-farmers bills in India. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Protesters take to Kelowna roads in support of Indian farmers

Members of the Okanagan Valley’s Punjabi community protested India’s new agricultural laws, which they say will harm farmers

South Rutland Elementary School. (Contributed)
Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna’s South Rutland Elementary

Interior Health notes the exposure date as Nov. 27

letters
Letter: Okanagan nurse frustrated by seeing hundreds of anti-maskers in Kelowna Saturday

Nurse asks them to look at sacrifices of health care workers who risk their lives everyday

Vernon's Sarah Elliman has published a new children's book, How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness, available on Amazon as of Nov. 30, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon woman’s new children’s book teaches the gift of Christmas kindness

Sarah Elliman’s recently published How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness is available now

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Horgan says the election promise to provide COVID-19 recovery benefit dollars to British Columbia families and individuals will be the focus of Monday’s return to the legislature for a brief session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says COVID-19 relief promise top priority of short B.C. legislature session

NDP landed a decisive victory in the Oct. 24 provincial election, securing 57 of the legislature’s 87 seats

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Doc Willoughby’s stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

One man was found dead outside the Merritt RCMP detachment on Saturday, shortly after shots were fired in the area. (FILE/Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Shots fired at Merritt detachment, one dead

Police watchdog called in after one man fired shots and was found deceased

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read