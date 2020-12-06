Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna’s South Rutland Elementary

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed a member of the South Rutland Elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams and IH will follow up with anybody who was potentially exposed to the virus.

The health authority notes the exposure date as Nov. 27.

South Rutland Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed by IH with a school exposure.

You can view the full list of current school exposures at interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures.

READ MORE: Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus