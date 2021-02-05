Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)

Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)

Case of COVID-19 at Vernon Secondary School

The potential exposure date is Monday, Feb. 1

Vernon Secondary School has announced a new case of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Friday (Feb. 5), Principal Ken Gatzke said a Grade 8 student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

The potential school exposure date is Feb. 1.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the people who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” Gatzke said.

Gatzke said the high school is heeding the following protocol established for these circumstances:

  • The health authority is performing contact tracing;
  • The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who
  • tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;
  • The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Students are asked to continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway.

“As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness,” Gatzke said.

READ MORE: Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

READ MORE: Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

Just Posted

Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)
Case of COVID-19 at Vernon Secondary School

The potential exposure date is Monday, Feb. 1

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

Frind Estate Winery, owned by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, has been developing 900 acres of land in Vernon, including 820 acres on the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road. (Frind Estate Winery photo)
Winery developer issued cease-work order after flooding in Vernon neighbourhood

Runoff from the Frind Estate Winery project has flooded multiple Bella Vista homes.

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose has been missing since Jan. 20. (Kelowna RCMP)
UDPATE: Missing woman located safe

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on Jan. 20, may be in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

File photo
Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Self-isolation critical to minimizing spread of COVID-19, IH said

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)
Tale of road rage follows crash into fence off Highway 1 near Chase

Red Deer driver given 90-day immediate driving prohibition, breath samples exceed legal limit

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Most Read