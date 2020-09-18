A police examine a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Corey Hurren is accused of ramming his truck through a gate at the Governor General’s official residence while heavily armed and threatening the prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Case against man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident put off again

Corey Hurren is accused of ramming his truck through a gate at the Governor General’s official residence on July 2

A Manitoba man accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an incident at Rideau Hall has had his case put off until Oct. 16.

Corey Hurren is accused of ramming his truck through a gate at the Governor General’s official residence on July 2.

Police said the military reservist and sausage-maker was heavily armed when he used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall and headed toward a residence on the grounds where Trudeau and his family also live.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Hurren was remanded Friday after he made a brief appearance by video link in an Ottawa court.

He faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister and has not yet had a bail hearing.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was peacefully arrested.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Next story
Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Just Posted

Interior Health continues to tackle COVID-19

IH president Susan Brown says don’t become complacent about pandemic

Cops for Kids to pedal through Vernon Saturday afternoon

Supporters are encouraged to cheer on their local RCMP participants at 3:30 p.m.

Wanted Enderby man connected to Shuswap stabbing caught in Coldstream

Alexander Boucher, 36, is charged with attempted murder linked to a stabbing in Blind Bay

Northern section of Okanagan Rail Trail to close for repairs

Erosion mitigation work will begin Monday and continue until mid-October

Morning Start: The World’s Oldest Hotel Has Been Operating Since 705 A.D.

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

Province announces milestone in Childcare BC plan

Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Politicians have yet to act on the proposal

Summerland councillor’s bid for NDP nomination rejected

Doug Holmes was told provincial executive would not accept his application

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

Fundraiser set up to help 10-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Danica Yeoman is undergoing treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Most Read