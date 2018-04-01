RCMP Corporal Dan Moskaluk took a trip to Vancouver last month to visit with seven-year-old cancer patient Wills Hodgkinson at B.C. Children’s Hospital. (Submitted photo)

Cascades adds to ongoing support

Cascades Casino hosting pancake breakfast in support of cancer patient

  • Apr. 1, 2018 2:45 p.m.
  • News

Cascades Casino is reaching out to the community to help support a young boy battling cancer and his family.

Related: Support pouring in for Penticton boy fighting cancer

Cascades Casino is hosting a pancake breakfast on April 10 in support of Wills Hodgkinson.

Cascades is hosting a by-donation pancake breakfast on April 10 to continue the community support of seven-year-old Wills Hodgkinson and his family while Wills undergoes treatment in the Acute Teck Care Centre at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Wills was diagnosed with a Willms Tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer, earlier this year. Surgery revealed the tumour on his kidney was too large to be removed and had attached to his spleen, pancreas and colon. Doctors also discovered another eight cancers spots on Wills’ lungs.

Wills has been undergoing weeks of chemo and radiation therapy to shrink the tumour enough so surgeons can remove it and the kidney it is attached to.

Related: Mountie visit brings a smile to Penticton kid fighting cancer

“We want to make sure that we, as a community, continue the momentum to support Wills’ and his family during this trying time,” said Michael Magnusson, Cascade Casino’s general manager. “No family should ever have to go through this, so we want to provide Penticton and the Okanagan with another opportunity to show our support and love for this courageous young man while he undergoes treatment.”

Wills is a student at Holy Cross School in Penticton and an active hockey and soccer player, His classmates will be helping out at the breakfast, bussing tables and helping to support the event.

All of the proceeds raised at the pancake breakfast will go directly to Wills’ parents, Tim Hodgkinson and Neeley Brimer, so they can focus on Wills and his two-year-old sister Scarlett, rather than bills and travel expenses.

Related: Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

The pancake breakfast will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Cascades Casino Penticton on April 10, along with strawberries, blueberries, syrup and whipped cream as toppings. Juice or hot chocolate will be available for the kids and coffee and tea for the adults. For those who cannot attend the breakfast but would like to make a donation, the casino will keep the donation box available throughout the day at the guest services desk.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets captain enters Tampa Bay NHL contract

Kelowna Rockets captain Cal Foote signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

Greek restaurant spans three generations

Kelowna - The Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland has been open for 45 years

Snoozing through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out this week’s popular stories

Spreading resources outside of downtown a good idea, says former homeless

George Pierce said those struggling with addiction try to avoid the area to break the cycle

Blood clinic held in Kelowna

Canadian Blood Services is asking residents to donate

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Cascades adds to ongoing support

Cascades Casino hosting pancake breakfast in support of cancer patient

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Snow returns to the Okanagan-Shuswap

At least one more blast of Winter is in the forecast before Spring can truly begin

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Most Read