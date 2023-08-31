Casa Loma residents prepared for evacuation thanks to fire warden program

‘I want to help out the community as much as I can’

The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Joanne Zebroff/Facebook)

The Grouse Complex wildfires, and ensuing evacuations, highlight the importance of being prepared for West Kelowna resident John Martin.

The retired Toronto Fire Department captain already had a plan in place when the McDougall Creek wildfire put his Casa Loma community on alert.

Martin developed a fire warden program, similar to those implemented in office buildings, which included dozens of his neighbours stepping up to take responsibility for the hundreds of homes in the community.

“I have 11 fire wardens and what they do is take care of 40 to 50 homes,” he said.

They collected information such as cell phone numbers, emails, how many people are in each home, including anyone with mobility or cognitive issues, and potential hazards such as chemicals or stored fuel.

Once the community was under evacuation alert residents were informed immediately and an action plan was put in place.

“They (fire wardens) of course were able to constantly communicate to them the transition if we ever went to an evacuation order,” Martin added.

Residents were also informed of any changes, including possible spot fires, fire smart procedures, and weather forecasts, on a daily basis.

Martin added that those with mobility issues were encouraged to evacuate during the alert stage, with others also leaving voluntarily.

“It was a calm, precise evacuation during the alert stage without anybody panicking because they knew they were getting the information on a constant basis.”

The plan also has the approval of West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

“He knows a direct contact he can get ahold of and also transfer information and communication quickly and accurately,” Martin said.

He pointed out that being prepared can potentially save lives.

“People don’t always respond to emergency information quickly, and many older people are not on their phones or computers that often. With a plan like ours, a fire department can rely on just a few people to get the word out.”

Martin noted that a fire warden program can work in any neighbourhood, and stressed that it needs to be manageable.

“It just needs individuals to take it on,“ he added. “Let’s take Glenrosa, where you have 3,000 homes you’re going to need an awful lot of fire wardens to be able to accommodate that.”

He is offering to help communities interested in having a similar program at no cost.

“Once a firefighter, always a firefighter. I want to help out the community as much as I can.”

Martin can be contacted by email at clcaemergency@gmail.com.

