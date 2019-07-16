Blackmun Bay development is located in the Casa Loma community just south of the Bennett Bridge, photo provided by Casa Loma Community Association.

Casa Loma residents petition to halt proposed Blackmun Bay project

West Kelowna City Council grants second reading for what would be the city’s largest development

West Kelowna residents are in opposition to a proposed project which would be the largest single development the city has ever considered.

City council has given the second reading for the Blackmun Bay project which will be made up of four separate complexes with up to nine stories consisting of 348 condo units, 60 townhomes, a 120 room hotel, 750 plus parking stalls and a 241 boat slip marina.

The Casa Loma Community Association (CLCA) wasn’t enthused about council’s decision because they say the proposed development which would be built in the Casa Loma community just south of the Bennett Bridge would be too large for the area and deviates from the growth management policies and objectives set by the official community plan based on defined areas like Westbank and Boucherie Centres.

Casa Loma residents say the building which is planned to be built on a rural road near the highway would be adjacent to West Bank First Nation lands where a 268 condo development is proposed, creating traffic congestion on Sneena Road and traffic crossing the Bennett Bridge would get worst.

The CLCA is asking city council to take a second look at the recommended motion that was agreed to at the second reading.

According to an online survey conducted in the fall of 2018, 87 per cent of Casa Loma residents are opposed to the development.

A petition has been started by Casa Loma residents to try to stall the project until specific issues associated with the development are addressed by West Kelowna city council.

