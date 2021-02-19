Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 34th Street in downtown Vernon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Google Maps)
Cars collide in downtown Vernon intersection
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on scene to direct traffic
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 34th Street in Vernon stalling traffic.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the incident just before noon, Friday, Feb. 19, but have since been cleared as police have the situation under control.
BC Ambulance is also on scene.
