Cars collide in downtown Vernon intersection

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on scene to direct traffic

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 34th Street in downtown Vernon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Google Maps)

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 34th Street in Vernon stalling traffic.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the incident just before noon, Friday, Feb. 19, but have since been cleared as police have the situation under control.

BC Ambulance is also on scene.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon fire crews struggle to snuff car fire at cadet camp

READ MORE: City of Armstrong targeted in fraud attempt

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.