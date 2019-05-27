Cars broken into at Okanagan soccer field

Players and families reminded to lock vehicles and don’t leave valuables in car

Soccer families are the latest victims of having their vehicles broken into.

The North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association has issued an alert after cars were broken into at Marshall Field recently.

See: Vernon newshounds fit to be tied

“If you are at Marshall for games or for the mass practices please lock your cars and don’t leave valuables in your car,” NOYSA reminds players and families. “There have been reports of cars broken into while in the parking lot.”

There is a mass practice Monday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m.

See: Vernon U16 girls freeze Slurpee cup competitors

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.