Calabash Bistro in Vancouver was vandalized with swastikas Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Police are investigating. (Roger Collins/Facebook)

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

The owner of a Caribbean restaurant in downtown Vancouver is calling for love after his bistro was vandalized with racist graffiti earlier this week.

Staff got to work at Calabash Bistro Wednesday morning to find three swastikas drawn in yellow paint on the front windows.

Restaurant owner Roger Collins took to Facebook, posting a photo of the vandalism, and said the incident speaks to the daily struggle people of colour face.

“If you look closely it’s the same thing that was fought against since way before my time on this earth and here I am dealing with it,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

Collins went on to say: “I cannot expect anyone to understand the daily struggle that some of us have been enduring because of how we look, but I will say you should know that our ability to overcome time and time again only makes us and our future seeds stronger!”

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

“Racist incidents, hate crimes and hate incidents have always been significantly under-reported,” he said in an emailed statement, adding that he encourages anyone who has experienced hate, bigotry or discrimination to call police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mother appeals conviction in murder of eight-year-old daughter

Just Posted

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

The recovered plaques have all been returned to their respective municipalities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Kelowna

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in summer 2020

Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Kelowna motionball

Last weekend’s event celebrates Special Olympics athletes across Canada

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Summerland Cadet earns honours at Basic Survival Course

Kira Nilson won the Top Survival Cadet at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre in Victoria in summer

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Your morning start for Thursday, September 26th, 2019

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Most Read