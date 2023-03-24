Card Shark Pride event and parade takes over Big White this weekend

Participants will explore the mountain in search of cards, the best poker hand wins

Kelowna’s Big White ski resort is inviting all to join in the Pride Card Shark event which celebrates the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, being held on Saturday March 26, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The card event is a unique way to explore the mountain, where skiiers and boarders meander around the mountain in search of playing cards with the goal of making the best poker hand of the day.

Big White has partnered with The Bridge in support of their youth program, Etcetera, which offers weekly activities for youth in Kelowna.

The first card searching station is located at the base of the Ridge Rocket chairlift. From there, participants will zoom around the mountain to find Big White Team members where they can gather and swap cards by answering trivia questions.

The annual Pride Parade will be held at 2:15pm in the Village Centre. Big White invites everyone to join in on the fun and take a lap down Woodcutter to show off their pride spirit.

For more information visit bigwhite.com.

