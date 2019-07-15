Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Stanley Nickason is set to plead guilty on multiple charges

A man facing multiple charges, including car theft, will appear in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Friday for sentencing.

Stanley Nickason briefly appeared in court by video Monday to set a sentencing date, where his lawyer said he will plead guilty.

The 36-year-old is facing 11 new charges since his arrest at the beginning of June.

Those charges include flight from police, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle and several firearms charges.

Some of Nickason’s charges can’t be disclosed due to publication bans in place.

He is set to appear in person in B.C. Supreme Court Friday at 10:00 a.m, for a guilty plea and sentencing.

READ MORE: Okanagan suspect caught after bait car stolen

READ MORE: Penticton resident helps nab alleged car thieves

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex Nihilo to request an extension of liquor service hours at council
Next story
Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

Just Posted

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Most Read