A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Car crashes through Kelowna office building

The driver was treated on scene

Kelowna Fire Department is on scene at Orchard Plaza where a vehicle sits three-quarters of the way inside an office building.

At 11:15 a.m. fire and ambulance were called to the shopping centre on Cooper Rd to reports of a vehicle having driven into a building.

The vehicle drove through the handicap parking stall and smashed through a window.

The office building is believed to have been empty at the time.

Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance are also on scene.

The female driver of the vehicle is believed to have minor injuries.

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

car crashKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police seek help finding missing Vernon man
Next story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.

Just Posted

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through Kelowna office building

Canada and USA’s women’s hockey teams met at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (HockeyCanada/Twitter)
Rivalry renewed in Kelowna as Canada falls to USA in women’s hockey action

Photo from the Reclaiming Youth Pow Wow that took place in Mission in July this year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
All are invited to Lake Country Native Accusation’s 25th winter Powwow

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was gifted a tow truck from one of its members to help with back country clean ups. (OFTF/Facebook)
Tow truck gifted to Okanagan Forest Task Force