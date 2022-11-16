Car crashes through Kelowna office building

The driver was treated on scene

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department is on scene at Orchard Plaza where a vehicle sits three-quarters of the way inside an office building.

At 11:15 a.m. fire and ambulance were called to the shopping centre on Cooper Rd to reports of a vehicle having driven into a building.

The vehicle drove through the handicap parking stall and smashed through a window.

The office building is believed to have been empty at the time.

Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance are also on scene.

The female driver of the vehicle is believed to have minor injuries.

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

car crashKelowna