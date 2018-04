Emergency crews were called out to Grizzly Road and Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna after reports of a car in a ditch.

The red vehicle went into the ditch right before the intersection about 9:20 a.m., Monday.

The single occupant driver did not appear to have any injuries.

It’s unclear how the car ended up in the ditch.

