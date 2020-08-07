Car show a hit at Vernon retirement resort

Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed)

It was a blast from the past for several residents of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort on Thursday.

The Autoshow Club’s Classic Car Show parked several cruisers in the parking lot of the 58th Avenue resort Aug. 6, in an open event for residents and members of the community to enjoy — at a distance.

Lifestyle consultant Marcy Kennedy said the event was well-received by all participants.

“Our fun force director, Anna (events activity coordinator), had an ice cream cart with all the goodies and cold drinks. Oldies music pumping,” she said. “People brought their dogs out to enjoy the show too.”

One lucky resident even got to go for a ride in a convertible Impala, Kennedy said.

”We hope to make this event happen more often through the summer months,” Kennedy said. “It brought back some great memories for our residents.”

“some of them even owned the same cars back in the day.”

READ MORE: Okanagan, Creston cherry and apple farms in need of workers

READ MORE: VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Number of Kelowna-linked COVID-19 cases grows to 159

Just Posted

Car show a hit at Vernon retirement resort

GALLERY: No drooling over the classic cruisers parked at Parkwood Retirement Resort

Okanagan, Creston cherry and apple farms in need of workers

The worker shortage is due to the COVID-19 restrictions on international travel

‘It’s just my job’: Off-duty Lake Country-born paramedic saves choking girl downtown Penticton

Family vacationing in Penticton assisted by off-duty paramedic, who helps save 13-year-old

Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Evacuation alert for homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Number of Kelowna-linked COVID-19 cases grows to 159

Interior Health reported four new cases region-wide on Friday, 18 remain active

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

Police watchdog deems Kelowna RCMP not responsible for man’s death

The man spoke to police after a car crash before leaving on foot; he was found dead six hours later

Vandals target North Okanagan camper

COVID-19 ‘No camping’ warnings sprayed on local camper

Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter

Nicola Sanders hopes to spread the word to get Nala home to her son, the rightful owner

Most Read