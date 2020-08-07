Car show a hit at Vernon retirement resort

Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed) Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed) Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed) Classic cars cruised into the parking lot of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Contributed)

It was a blast from the past for several residents of Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement Resort on Thursday.

The Autoshow Club’s Classic Car Show parked several cruisers in the parking lot of the 58th Avenue resort Aug. 6, in an open event for residents and members of the community to enjoy — at a distance.

Lifestyle consultant Marcy Kennedy said the event was well-received by all participants.

“Our fun force director, Anna (events activity coordinator), had an ice cream cart with all the goodies and cold drinks. Oldies music pumping,” she said. “People brought their dogs out to enjoy the show too.”

One lucky resident even got to go for a ride in a convertible Impala, Kennedy said.

”We hope to make this event happen more often through the summer months,” Kennedy said. “It brought back some great memories for our residents.”

“some of them even owned the same cars back in the day.”

READ MORE: Okanagan, Creston cherry and apple farms in need of workers

READ MORE: VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.