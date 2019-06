RCMP are investigating after a car hit a house on Middleton Mountain Wednesday morning.

The silver, four-door sedan was perched atop a retaining wall with the rear end crumpled from impact of hitting a neighbouring home in the 800 block of Mt. Grady Place.

See also: Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

Witnesses said the car owner had been checking the vehicle in the driveway two doors up when it began to roll.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.