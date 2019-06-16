No body was injured. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Car bursts into flames heading southbound on Highway 97

No one was injured, officials say

Kelowna fire responded to reports of a car fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Father’s Day.

A single vehicle was fully engulfed in flames in the southbound lane of Highway 97 near Lake Country.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is moving slowly around the scene.

There are no reports of injury.

More information to come.

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online
Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

