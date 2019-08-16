The dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci the pair are believed to be travelling in was spotted in Vernon on Monday. (RCMP handout)

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

The search for a Greater Victoria pair has shifted to B.C.’s interior after their vehicle was spotted in Vernon earlier this week.

James Evans and Easha Rayel were last seen Friday, Aug. 9 on the Saanich Peninsula, and are believed to be together. Sidney North Saanich RCMP confirmed that Evans’ blue 2002 BMW 325i was in Vernon on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 12.

The B.C. license plate on the BMW is DH0 28G.

Rayel, 36, is described as being about 5’7” tall and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Evans, 23, stands about 5’6” and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s out of character for the pair to be out of touch with friends and family for this long, police said, drawing great concern.

“We would like to encourage anyone with information, no matter how large or small, to contact the RCMP,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

“We do not monitor social media and posting your information on Facebook or a similar platform does not ensure it reaches us.”

Anyone with information, specifically those living in Vernon or the surrounding Okanagan region is asked to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

