Car loses fender in West Kelowna crash

The accident occured around 11:30 a.m.

Vehicles collided outside the Walmart in West Kelowna on Louie Drive around 11:30 this morning.

Police and fire attended the scene.

A piece of one car’s fender can be seen laying on the sidewalk near the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Crash near West Kelowna Walmart (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

car accidentWalmart