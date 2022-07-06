Crash near West Kelowna Walmart (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

Car loses fender in West Kelowna crash

The accident occured around 11:30 a.m.

Vehicles collided outside the Walmart in West Kelowna on Louie Drive around 11:30 this morning.

Police and fire attended the scene.

A piece of one car’s fender can be seen laying on the sidewalk near the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

