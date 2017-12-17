Car flips on roof in West Kelowna

Saturday night’s snowfall in the caused some havoc for drivers in the Central Okanagan.
Emergency crews responded to a report at 10:58 p.m. Saturday of a car flipped over in the ditch, just past Louie Drive.
No serious injuries were reported.
With about 3 centimetres of snow on the road and temperatures just below the feeezing mark, conditions were slippery.
Earlier in the evening, a car travelling north bound on Carrington Road ran partially into the ditch at Bering Road.
There were no injuries or damage as a result.
There are slushy and slippery spots on Kelowna roads on Sunday morning.
