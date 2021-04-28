Police seize illicit drugs and shot gun. (RCMP)

Car flees Kelowna RCMP, later found abandoned with drugs, shotgun inside

Officers seized the items from the car on April 23

Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun from a vehicle after its driver fled the scene.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Casorso Road and Lanfranco Road after it failed to stop at a stop sign, on April 23.

The incident unfolded about 4 a.m. as the vehicle refused to stop for officers and was later located abandoned in the 1300-block of Ladner Road.

Mounties searched the vehicle before it was towed and discovered a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun inside.

No charges have been laid in the matter and the investigation is ongoing.

