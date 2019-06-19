The Coldstream Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire and resulting small grass fire Monday afternoon in the Cougar Canyon parking lot off Cosens Bay Road. Two occupants of the vehicle got out safely and were not injured. (Coldstream Fire Department - photo)

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Mechanical issues are believed to have caused a car fire in Coldstream Monday.

The Coldstream Fire Department was called to the Cougar Canyon parking lot off Cosens Bay Road at around 3:30 p.m., and arrived to find a Saturn vehicle on fire, the two occupants safely outside the burning car, and a small grass fire that had started nearby as a result.

“When we got there, the vehicle was fully involved,” said deputy fire chief Colin O’Hara. “We put out both fires. The B.C. Wildfire Service assisted and mopped up the fires.”

O’Hara said one of the occupants mentioned the car had been having mechanical problems prior to arriving at the parking lot. As the pair tried to leave, they noticed smoke coming from the vehicle, which was fully destroyed.

The car’s gas tank exploded, as was heard by at least one person near the popular hiking spot.

The two occupants were given a ride into town from a tow truck.

“Where the vehicle was in the parking lot doesn’t lead us to believe there was anything suspicious about the fire,” said O’Hara.

Nobody was injured.


