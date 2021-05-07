Car fire snuffed in Vernon parking lot

Quick action on the part of Home Depot staff helped crews take care of a vehicle fire in a Vernon parking lot Friday.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a car that was fully engulfed in flames at the Anderson Way Home Depot around 11:30 a.m. May 7.
Three fire engines were on scene to as crews extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been an electrical fire.
Staff told a Morning Star reporter on scene that when the fire broke out, fuel began leaking across the parking lot and towards a sewer grate. Staff rushed inside and grabbed all available spill absorbents from the shelves to soak up the fuel leak. They then configured a row of shopping carts into a perimeter to keep the public away from the scene.
A woman’s car was parked nearby the engulfed vehicle, but was moved before the fire could spread. No other vehicles or structures appeared to be damaged by the blaze.
